Two people were arrested by Cape Town’s Metro Police in separate incidents for the alleged possession of drugs.

Spokesperson, Ruth Solomons says in Mitchells Plain officers confiscated R50 000 worth of drugs and arrested a 19-year-old suspect.

Solomons says in Durbanville they stopped a man from swallowing drugs in his possession.

Officers confiscated 12 bankies of Tik, 8 whole mandrax, two half mandrax and six quarter mandrax tablets, the 39 year-old was arrested and detained at Durbanville SAPS.

Meanwhile, police arrested a 40 year-old man in Botriver in the Overberg of the Western Cape and confiscated a consignment of different calibre ammunition.

Police spokesperson, Joseph Swartbooi says officers from Operation Lockdown led an intelligence driven operation.

During the search of the premises, they found hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

Once charged, the suspect is expected to make a court appearance in the Hermanus Magistrate’s court.