The Minister of Health, Dr Joe Phaahla has made an assurance that there will be no financial mismanagement in the construction of the state of art academic hospital in Polokwane in Limpopo. He was speaking during a sod-turning ceremony of the multi-million rand hospital in Polokwane as part of Mandela Day.

The construction of the central academic hospital is expected to be completed in December 2026.

Minister Phaahla says they will not pay more than what the project has been budgeted for.

“The success of the execution of this project is going to depend on cooperation. This team is under very strict instructions which were given to me by the President and has said to me,’ Minister this is not going to be Medupi where you budget so much and you spend three to four times (what is budgeted for) , it not going to happen and it must not happen’ and I have assured the President that in Limpopo all those shenanigans have ended with Medupi.”

Mister of Health Dr Joe Phaahla being thanked for identifying the need to develop an academic hospital in Limpopo. In 2011 the Minister of Health announced five flagship new academic hospitals, including the Limpopo Central Hospital. pic.twitter.com/KrRNqEHG4L — Department of Health (@HealthZA) July 18, 2023

Phaahla says the hospital will help during the implementation of the National Health Insurance (NHI) South Africa

“We don’t want in a month from now to hear that the construction has stopped, and why has it stopped? There’s a strike either people who are saying they were promised jobs or those who say they were promised business. I’m really confident that if we embrace the Spirit of Tata Madiba of doing everything for the most vulnerable, we can disappoint all the naysayers, this hospital is going to be one of our anchor in terms of implementation of the National Health Insurance.”

The hospital is expected to be completed in four years: