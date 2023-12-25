The Bucket Initiative creating waves of positive change in KZN

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A remarkable fundraising endeavor, known as The Bucket Initiative, is creating waves of positive change in KwaZulu-Natal. Conceived by the Ayanda Msweli Foundation, this initiative taps into the generosity of people from all walks of life, encouraging them to contribute as little as ten rand into a bucket that travels across the province.

The scenes of passing cars and drivers stopping to donate have taken social media by storm, turning founder Ayanda Msweli into a recognized figure, constantly approached by people eager to contribute. The funds generated are directed towards impactful projects, showcasing the immense power of collective giving.

Earlier this year, donations facilitated the construction of a house for a 68-year-old wheelchair-bound rape survivor in KwaNongoma, highlighting the tangible impact of this grassroots initiative.

Ayanda Msweli making a difference:

Msweli, speaking to a donor from Malawi, emphasized the initiative’s goal of reviving the spirit of ubuntu and combating societal ills. He states, “In South Africa, we have the scourge of violence, poverty, and corruption, and with this bucket, we try to fight that violence and attend to every social ill.”

Msweli’s passion for making a difference resonates as he shares success stories: “The bucket did exactly what we wanted to do.”

In its early stages, The Bucket Initiative exemplifies how a compassionate heart and modest donations can collectively create a substantial impact on the lives of those who need it the most.