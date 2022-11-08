The case against a 32-year-old woman from Bonteheuwel on the Cape Flats who was arrested for allegedly selling naked photographs of her four-year-old daughter will resume on Tuesday in the Parow Regional Court in Cape Town.

The Bonteheuwel mother was arrested on charges of manufacturing child pornography. She is expected to enter into a plea agreement with the state.

She is accused of selling naked photographs of the child on the dark web and was arrested in 2021 after the FBI picked up on her online activity.

A United States homeland agent posed as a buyer, leading to her arrest.

The accused faces charges of manufacturing, possessing and distributing child pornography and gaining financially from doing so.

The possession of child pornography is a crime:

