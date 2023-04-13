SABC News can confirm that a plane carrying fugitives, Thabo Bester and his girlfriend, Dr Nandipha Magudumana has landed at Lanseria airport in Johannesburg early this morning.

BREAKING We believe this is the aircraft carrying convicted Facebook rapist #ThaboBester and Dr #NandiphaMagudumana.

It landed shortly before 4am at Lanseria Airport.#sabcnews pic.twitter.com/nkF3UQSYBk — Chriselda Zozi Lewis (Babes Wendaba) (@Chriseldalewis) April 13, 2023

The two were arrested last Friday in Arusha in Tanzania after they fled South Africa last month.

Convicted rapist and murderer, Bester, escaped from the Mangaung Correctional Centre in the Free State last May.

A chartered plane flew yesterday to Kilimanjaro to fetch the two after their arrest.

Porsche believed to belong to Dr Nandipha Magudumana seized

North West police have seized a white Porsche Cayenne believed to belong to Magudumana.

Police arrested two more suspects linked to the escape of Bester.

A 44-year-old man is expected to appear before the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, following his arrest on Tuesday.

The suspect who is an employee contracted to a company that installs and maintains cameras at the Mangaung Correctional Centre faces a charge of aiding and abetting a convicted prisoner to escape from lawful custody, defeating the ends of justice as well as violation of a dead body.

National police spokesperson, Athlenda Mathe,” The vehicle was seized by the Gauteng SAPS Tracking Team in Lichtenburg, North West. A 28-year-old male driver has since been taken into police custody where he is currently being questioned. Investigations into this case are unfolding and the SAPS will continue to provide an update to the nation when time permits.”