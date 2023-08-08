The state is set to call the tenth witness in the case against televangelist Timothy Omotoso and his two co-accused, Lusanda Sulani and Zukiswa Sitho, before the Gqeberha High Court in the Eastern Cape on Tuesday.

The three are facing 63 charges, including racketeering, trafficking in persons, rape, and sexual assault.

Omotoso was denied bail, while his two co-accused are out on bail.

It is alleged that the victims were lured to the church under the pretext that they will benefit spiritually or improve the quality of their lives.

Upon their arrival, they would be informed about the house rules, which included that their cellphones be switched off.

It is further alleged that they were placed under one room where they slept, and Omotoso would allegedly select one person to go to his private room, where he allegedly raped or sexually assaulted them.

The case has been faced with delays since Omotoso’s arrest in April 2017, with his defence attempting to get the case dismissed by the Supreme Court of Appeal, alleging irregularities and illegalities in the proceedings that occurred.