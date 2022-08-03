Team South Africa’s Medal rush continues at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Wednesday.

Candice Lill’s medal in the Women’s Mountain Bike Cross Country final was followed by another bronze for the Lawn Bowls Pair of Desiree Levin and Victoria van der Merwe.

The two beat England in the Women’s B6-B8 Para-pair.

South Africa’s medal run at the Commonwealth Games continued on Wednesday afternoon, this as Mountain Biker Candice.

Lill, the 2021 National Road Time Trial Champion, finished third behind gold medalists Evie Richards of England and Aoe Cuthbert of Australia.