South Africa’s women’s boxer Phiwokuhle Mnuguni gave Team South Africa something to smile about on day seven of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Mnguni, who is based in the United States, is through to the semi-final of the 54 to 57 kilogram division and is guaranteed a medal. She beat Sri Lanka’s Sajeewani Mthuthanthri by stoppage in the third round.

After shading the first round, Mnguni piled on the pressure in the second round during which the Sri Lankan received a standing eight count.

The referee eventually had no choice but to stop the contest in the third and final round, with the South African clearly on top.

The semi-finals take place on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the South African women’s cricket team ended their Games campaign with their first and only win. They beat Sri Lanka by 10 wickets.