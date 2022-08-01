Team South Africa now occupies fourth place on the medals table following two more gold medals, a silver and a bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The sevens rugby team won gold after they beat Fiji 31-seven in the final to claim gold.

Olympic Games champion, Tatjana Schoenmaker, successfully defended her 200 metres breaststroke title when she won her event in two minutes, 21.92 seconds, with compatriot Kaylene Corbett finishing third in two minutes 23.67 seconds.

Veteran Chad le Clos was also amongst the medals.

He finished second in the 200 metres butterfly, narrowly missing out to New Zealand’s Lewis Clareburt who won in one minute 55.60 seconds.

