The Gauteng Education Department says it supports the dismissal of a Grade 8 stand-in teacher at Crawford International Pretoria College. The 82-year-old teacher was captured on video writing racist words on a white board during a lesson on Monday.

The department says the teacher allegedly told learners that they must not be hurt when the “k-word” is used on them as they were not affected by apartheid.

“The school has begun providing counselling to the learners affected by this incident” said Gauteng Education spokesperson Xolani Mkhwente.

“The teacher will also be reported to the South African Council for Educators (SACE) for necessary investigation and deregistration so that she is not allowed to teach our children any further” said Mkhwente.

The school also undertook to review their recruitment measures to avoid enlisting candidates who may potentially threaten the delivery of quality education and learning.