Accused in racist-related assault postponed in Groblersdal court

The Groblersdal Magistrate’s Court in Limpopo has postponed the case of two men accused of a racist-related assault.

Magistrate Bogi Mashele postponed the matter to allow the state time to conclude its investigations. The accused 63-year-old Pieter Groenewald and his stepson 27-year-old Stephan Greeff were denied bail last month.

The two accused appeared briefly in court. Groenewald and Greeff had their case remanded to next month.

The pair face a charge of assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm. They allegedly set a dog on their security guard employee, Veneruru Kavari, in December last year.

The state prosecutor Faith Raselomane says investigations are still ongoing.

“There are outstanding statements that we still need to finalize the case and be ready for trial.”

Magistrate Mashele has granted the state’s application and postponed the matter.

“The matter has been postponed to April 4th, you are remanded in custody.”

Groenewald was previously convicted of two counts of murder and one of attempted murder. Outside court, a group of people chanted in support of the victim.