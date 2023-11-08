Taxis blocking the road near the Big Hole relocated

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The Sol Plaatje Municipality in the Northern Cape has reached a resolution to relocate taxis that were obstructing the road adjacent to the iconic Kimberley Big Hole to a new location.

Over the past two weeks, taxis that were utilising the road near the historic site were forced to relocate to the main road due to concerns over ground movement around the Big Hole, leading to the closure of Bultfontein Road.

Business owners in the vicinity of the closed roads expressed their frustration over the taxi association’s decision to park their vehicles in front of their establishments, as it significantly disrupted their operations.

In response to these concerns, the Sol Plaatje Municipality identified a new location for the taxis to operate, ensuring that they no longer obstruct traffic and allowing businesses to resume their normal operations without disruption.

VIDEO | De Beers closes road near Kimberley Big Hole indefinitely due to cracks:

