Taxi strike halts traffic on N3 in Durban

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Traffic has come to a standstill along both the southbound and northbound lanes of the N3 in Westville, Durban due to a taxi strike.

Earlier this morning, roads in other parts of the city were also blockaded.

Durban Metro Police spokesperson Boysie Zundu says they are dealing with serious traffic congestion. Zundu says, “Currently, N3 is blocked by taxis, both lanes are affected. At this stage, we do not know what the grievances are. All services are trying to assist. Metro Police is on the scene, SAPS is on the scene to avoid delays and advise motorists to avoid N3 to avoid delays.”

Reports of taxis Blocking N3 Durban bound after Pavilion. pic.twitter.com/5a1bhdWZa0 — Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) May 24, 2024

Durban – N3 Highway: #Protesting ROAD BLOCKED both side between Spaghetti Junction and Pavilion Mall – MAJOR DELAYS pic.twitter.com/cPtQWJUeag — TrafficSA (@TrafficSA) May 24, 2024