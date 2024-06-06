Protests over power outages cause disruptions in Alexandra

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Law enforcement officers managed angry protests last night on the outskirts of Alexandra and Marlboro North in Johannesburg.

Residents blockaded roads with burning tires and rocks due to prolonged power outages in the area.

Johannesburg Metro Police spokesperson Kenny Fihla says the protest caused traffic disruptions around Marlboro Drive and Far East Bank Drive, forcing motorists to use alternative routes.

“It’s reported that residents of the local informal settlements are protesting over prolonged power outages in the area. Law enforcement has been deployed to the scene. The situation is currently reported as calm. The closure has caused traffic disruptions for motorists traveling between the M1 and N3 highways.”