Cogta Minister visits oThongathi following tornado

The Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Minister Thembi Nkadimeng is conducting an oversight visit in oThongathi, north of Durban, on Wednesday, following last week’s devastating tornado.

Twelve people died when heavy winds, hail, and rain battered coastal communities including oThongathi, Sea Tides, Desainager and La Mercy.

The KwaZulu-Natal Government says initial assessments show that over 7 000 households have been damaged and at least 17 000 people have been affected.

Nkadimeng’s visit aims to assess the extent of the damage first-hand and inspect affected areas to understand the severity and nature of the destruction.

She has met with the leadership of the eThekwini Municipality, which provided an opportunity for a comprehensive discussion on the government’s current response efforts and interventions.

Nkadimeng is expected to announce the government’s interventions. Additionally, she plans to engage directly with the impacted communities to gain insights into their needs, concerns and experiences.

