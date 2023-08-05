Minister of Transport Sindisiwe Chikunga says she expects taxis in the Western Cape to resume operations on Sunday.

Chikunga says she has spoken to South African National Taxi Council (SANTACO), on the current challenges facing taxi industry in the Western Cape.

The minister was addressing the media at the OR Tambo International Airport after her interaction with her DRC counterpart, Marc Ekila Likombo officiating the signing of several agreements in the transport sector.

Chikunga went at length in explaining what led to the stand-off between taxi operators and the Western Cape government.

She says she had an engagement with SANTACO and they agreed to terms to resume operations.

“I may not be in a position to state what those are. They are related to easing indications and reasons for impounding any taxi. They agreed that that will then be engaging their members today and also we agreed that if they are to resume services or operations, they think that they will do that tomorrow.”