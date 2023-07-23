Amanda Ilestedt 90th minute winner gave Sweden a 2-1 win over South African in their Women’s World Cup Group G match on Sunday after Fridolina Rolfo had cancelled out Hildah Magaia’s opener.

From Sweden’s 11th corner of a game played out in pouring rain in the New Zealand capital, the lanky Ilestedt jumped highest and squeezed the ball home to save her team’s blushes.

Earlier, Johanna Rytting Kaneryd’s cross skewed off defender Lebohang Ramalepe and bounced into the net off Rolfo to hand the Swedes a lifeline in the 66th minute after South Africa’s Magaia had broken the deadlock two minutes after the break.

The result left the third-ranked Swedes top of Group G, before Italy and Argentina play their opener in Auckland on Monday.

Despite the loss, South African fans sends their messages of support to the team.

Aiihh.. they played like they aren’t African champions, I hope they correct their accuracy on passes and on their attack. But hoping they improve with the next games🙏🏽 — Mokone Phurutlhi Sir (@ThatoTlou) July 23, 2023

We take this loss and move on. Coach Ellis, please let the girls relax on the ball, hold on to the ball, and play long passes only when necessary. All the best going forward — Ernesto (@MagErnesto) July 23, 2023

That was a brave fight #BanyanaBanyana! Keep your heads up and focus on the next matches. Love you 😘 💕 @Banyana_Banyana | #FIFAWomensWorldCup2023 | #BeyondGreatness https://t.co/rrfbRWlLi7 — Angel Tina Edwards (@AngelT_Edwards) July 23, 2023