Soccer supporters in Free State have expressed their love and support for Banyana Banyana as they will face their World Cup game against Sweden in Group G in New Zealand on Sunday at 7am.

Banyana Banyana are expected to defy their expectations in their tough group as they will also face Argentina and Italy.

Some of the soccer supporters had this to say to Banyana Banyana prior to their game on Sunday.

“I’m standing here wishing Banyana Banyana luck, last time when they played, they scored only one goal they did not perform well. My wish this time is this time they must perform and score more goals and must top their group for their World Cup. We wish you well Banyana Banyana, the coach Desiree Ellis motivate them more and more,” a supporter said.

“Now it is time to show the other countries that they got the ability they can beat them,” another supporter explains.

“Wow it’s Mosimane Mokhethi from Bloemfontein, I’m super excited for our team. Banyana Banyana, we are with you and we know that you are going to come with an amazing result. I’m super excited well-done guys,” another supporter reiterates.

Banyana Banyana are more familiar with the third ranked Swedes than most other powerhouse sides in the women’s game. They’ve played Sweden twice in the Olympics and also had a couple of friendly matches against the Scandinavian nation, the most recent of which being in 2019 and that ended in a goalless draw. Coach Desiree Ellis believes that a measured approach will help her side against such a daunting opponent.

” It’s not the first time we play Sweden. We’ve played them in 2016 T the Olympics. We’ve had friendlies against them and we know a lot of each other. Like, they’re going to analyze us, we’ve analysed them and we’ve worked really well over the last couple of weeks on how to be better in certain areas and we’re looking forward to the game,” Ellis explains.