Banyana Banyana are gearing themselves for a difficult FIFA Women’s World Cup opening match against highly-ranked Sweden in Wellington on Sunday. The players also understand that a good start in their opening match of the tournament will set the tone for the rest of the tournament.

Banyana Banyana have already adjusted to the wet and freezing conditions in New Zealand.

Both Banyana Banyana and Sweden should know what to expect from each other. The last time the two nations met was back in January 2019, in an international friendly that ended in a goalless draw.

In the first match between the two nations, the third-ranked Sweden won 3-0 in another international friendly in January 2018.

Banyana Banyana midfielder Robyn Moodaly says the last international friendly against Costa Rica showed them which areas they needed to concentrate on.

Robyn Moodaly says, “I think everything is starting to sink in, especially after the FIFA shootout games are starting. The vibe is positive, a camp-positive vibe, and I think we are just looking forward to it. Definitely, I think it’s good preparation. Also, keeping in mind that we were preparing for Sweden, at the end of the day, I think we came out on the better side. I think we’re going to take that energy and put it into our first game.”

South Africa is ranked 54th in the world in the latest FIFA world rankings, but Moodaly says they fancy their chances.

Robyn Moodaly says, “Definitely, we were working on our defence. You know how we’re going to work in terms of defence and you know our strengths in terms of moving the ball forward. You know, we’re using our strengths in terms of our speed, and I think it’s starting to come together. This is the biggest stage at the end of the day, and I know they are going to come all out, and I think at the end of the day we need not just to be scared. We need to have that confidence. We need to show off our skills. We are capable. It’s our second time at the World Cup, so I think we just need to be fearless and just do our thing.”

The team must avoid conceding free kicks in dangerous areas and must also come up with a strategy to defend set-pieces.

Midfielder Kholosa Biyana knows what to expect against Sweden.

Kholosa Biyana says, “We’ve been working on our defensive principles and moving the ball quicker. Moving the ball quicker is what we failed to do in our Costa Rica game, but we’ve been doing well, and I think we are preparing well for our next game. It was very important because we hadn’t played in a long time. It was good that we got a win to get us going for the upcoming game, even though they are two different teams that play different styles. Sweden is one of the best in the world, so I think we have to prepare differently and be ready to put up a good shift.”

This is Banyana Banyana’s second World Cup in a row, and Biyana says the experience gained in France in 2019 will come in handy this time around.

Kholosa Biyana says, “I think 2019 was a long time ago; it’s four years ago. Any team would have improved by now. I think they are also a different game from us, a different team, a much-improved team from what we were before, but anyway, we were looking forward to the challenge.”

Sweden and Banyana Banyana attended a joint welcoming event in New Zealand upon arrival and shared moments of song and culture. But it will be a different kettle of fish on the field of play when the two nations face each other in their opening match. The Sunday match kicks off at seven o’clock in the morning, South African time.

