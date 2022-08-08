The Swaziland National Teachers’ Union (SNAT) has called on the teachers in Eswatini to stay home due to brewing political tension in the country. This is after a voice note issued by an unknown person threatening to attack King Mswati the 3rd and armed forces.

The tension takes place amid the recent attack on police officers reported in Eswatini. SNAT president Mbongwa Dlamini says their members will not return to work until their safety is guaranteed.

“They gave a specific instruction to our members, to the teachers that they should not attend work because immediately they will start fighting anyone they come across even at school. So, it was safe for us to make sure that our members are safe. Because at the moment even if you can have an accident once you call the police, they refuse to come citing that they are also afraid of being attacked.”

Meanwhile, the Secretary General of the Swaziland Liberation Movement (SWALIMO) Dr Siphetfo Dlamini has called on the Eswatini citizens to be cautious and avoid unnecessary movements.

“There’s a number of sectors or categories that have been affected by what is currently happening in Swaziland. The tensions have eventually led to quite a number of Emaswati especially those who are also working for the government, and the officials in a number of departments where services should be rendered for the people of Swaziland that have been shut down. Therefore as the Swaziland Liberation Movement, we have encouraged and requested all Emaswati to stay indoors and to ensure that their safety is a priority.”