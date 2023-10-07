Eswatini Police Chief’s body transported back home

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

The body of Eswatini Police Commissioner William Dlamini has left the OR Tambo International Airport where it’s being transported to his home country.

He collapsed and died this morning on his way home.

Police have confirmed the death but refused to comment further before the Eswatini government releases a statement.

Dlamini is believed to have been on his way home from an Interpol meeting in Angola.

Dlamini collapsed while waiting for a connecting flight to eSwatini and was declared dead on the scene.

The cause of his death is not yet known.