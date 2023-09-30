Political analysts say the outcome of parliamentary elections in eSwatini won’t make a difference to the politics of the kingdom.

Vote counting is under way after the election which took place yesterday.

King Mswati, the third has ruled the southern African Kingdom since 1986.

Political parties are banned but individual candidates can run for seats in the House of Assembly every five years.

Candidates sympathetic to King Mswati the third are dominating the elections.

Mbeki tackles the issue of liberation and leadership in Eswatini:

Pro-democracy groups say the King has evaded calls for meaningful reforms that will usher a new political system.

The King has vehemently denied being an autocrat.

Public anger which has been building for some time boiled over into violent pro-democracy protests in 2021.

The Southern African Development Community has sent an electoral observation mission to Eswatini at the Kingdom’s invitation and will release a preliminary statement on Sunday.