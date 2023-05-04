The five suspects linked to the killing of two Fort Hare University employees will be back in the Alice Magistrates Court in the Eastern Cape on Thursday.

The accused are facing charges of murder, attempted murder and illegal possession of firearms. They are linked to the murder of Vice Chancellor’s bodyguard, Mboneli Vesele and fleet manager, Petrus Roets.

The accused, who made their first court appearance last month, include a suspended senior official at the university, a retired employee and a former student. The two other suspects are from KwaZulu-Natal.

The case was postponed to allow the suspects to get legal representation and to find a Zulu-speaking court interpreter for one of the suspects.

Four of the suspects indicated that they would apply for legal aid while one suspect said he would obtain his own legal representative.

Fort Hare was also rocked by another death last weekend when another protector died in a car crash.

That is also being investigated to ascertain if it is linked to this case as the protector was a witness for the state in the matter.

VIDEO: University of Fort Hare vice chancellor, professor Sakhela Buhlungu bodyguard and driver shot dead:



Last week, Police Minister Bheki Cele said the five men accused of killing the University of Fort Hare’s transport manager and the bodyguard of the university’s Vice Chancellor, will face the full might of the law if found guilty.

Cele said some of the suspects are former employees of the university.

“We are briefed, and we believe the team has done a good job. I heard the magistrate saying it is a premeditated schedule six, which is something serious, and you can’t just go over it the next day. How long it will take, that is the question of the second segment of this trial, which is the prosecution. But from the side of the police, we believe we have done a good job.”