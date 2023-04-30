Another bodyguard for the Vice Chancellor of the University of Fort Hare in the Eastern Cape has died. He was travelling on the R63 between Qonce and Alice when a vehicle collided with the vehicle he was in, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Earlier this year, Mboneli Vesele who was the driver for the Vice Chancellor, Professor Sakhela Buhlungu, was killed in Alice.

The incident comes as five suspects are expected back at Alice Magistrate’s Court on May 4, facing charges ranging from attempted murder, murder and unlawful possession of a firearm. They include former employees and students.

The university’s spokesperson, JP Roodt, says they are reeling in shock about this incident.

“The University of Fort Hare confirms the death of another officer and bodyguard. The incident occurred in the early hours of the morning. The deceased individual was a key witness in the case against the individuals who planned an assassination attempt against the vice chancellor and also those who were involved in the various shooting incidents against our management team.”

