The African National Congress (ANC) in the Eastern Cape says ensuring that citizens have access to basic quality services is the focus of the party, as it set its sights on the seventh administration in the province.

The ANC held its Provincial Executive Committee lekgotla in Gqeberha this weekend.

The lekgotla assessed the work of the sixth administration in delivering the party’s priorities.

ANC Provincial Chairperson Oscar Mabuyane called for unity amongst members as the party heads to the much-anticipated General Elections this year.

Mabuyane says, “Instability has made our people lose confidence in the ANC, hence we lost amongst other areas and all metros and there is a perpetual class that we’ve got to focus on that we have developed and multiplied over the last 30 years, it is there as a strong force.”

VIDEO: ANC Eastern Cape holds its Provincial Executive Committee Lekgotla in Gqeberha:

