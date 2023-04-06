Eight suspected cash-in-transit robbers have been killed in a shoot-out with police in Sebokeng in the Emfuleni Municipality in Gauteng.

National Police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe says four other people have been wounded in the incident.

“These suspects are believed to be behind a spate of cash-in-transit heists in Gauteng and surrounding areas. The Acting Provincial Commissioner of Gauteng, Major General Mthombeni, is at the scene and the management of the South African Police Service led by the Minister is expected to visit the scene.”