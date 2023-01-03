A suspected serial rapist is expected to appear in the Bolobedu Magistrate’s Court outside Tzaneen in Limpopo on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Malesela Ledwaba says DNA test results have positively linked the suspect to the alleged rape of seven women around Tzaneen and Bolobedu. Ledwaba says the suspect had targeted hitchhikers and shoppers between 2015 and 2016.

Ledwaba has called on more victims to come forward.

“The police have been probing seven cases that were reported between 2015 and 2016 which had similar modus operandi. The accused will appear before the Bolobedu Magistrate’s Court on 3rd January 2023 in Tzaneen, 06 January for formal bail application. We appeal to victims who might have fallen prey to the suspect to come forward and report the matter to the nearest police station.”