One of three suspects in the murder case of Hillary Gardee, Sipho Mkhatshwa, is expected to appear at the Nelspruit Magistrate Court in Mbombela for the continuation of his bail application.

Mkhatshwa, Philemon Lukhele, and Mduduzi Gama are facing charges of murder, rape, and kidnapping of Hillary Gardee.

The body of Gardee, the daughter of former Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) secretary-general and attorney, Godrich Gardee, was found murdered in April this year near a plantation between Mbombela and Sabie.

The other two accused, Lukhele and Gama, will also apply for bail on Wednesday.

The three will then appear together on the 22nd of August to be served with an indictment.

