Three suspects arrested for the murder of Hillary Gardee are expected to return to the Nelspruit Magistrate’s Court for bail application.

The body of Gardee, the daughter of former Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) secretary-general and attorney, Godrich Gardee, was found near a timber plantation between Mbombela and Sabi in Mpumalanga in April.

Sipho Mkhatshwa, Philemon Lukhele and Mduduzi Gama are facing charges including murder, rape, kidnapping and defeating the ends of justice.

In the previous court appearance, the court dismissed an application by Hillary Gardee’s family to have the court proceedings live streamed.

The state said it intended to add another charge of conspiracy to commit murder against the three accused, saying the name of the person whom they were planning to kill won’t be divulged for safety reasons.

The defence lawyer for Lukhele and Gama also made an application accusing the state of contempt of court for its failure to take the accused for a medical treatment after they claimed they were tortured in police custody.

The EFF Leadership will accompany the Gardee Family, to the court appearance of the suspects in the Hillary Gardee murder case pic.twitter.com/yODs7Kd6R9 — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) July 21, 2022