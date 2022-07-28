The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has accused the defence in the Hillary Gardee murder case of being insensitive.

This after the Nelspruit Magistrate’s Court in Mpumalanga heard that the defence intended to subpoena her father, the former EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee.

The legal representative of Philemon Lukhele and Albert Gama revealed this during their bail application.

The two were arrested together with another suspect, Sipho Mkhatshwa, after Hilary’s body was found in a timber plantation in April.

The bail application of Lukhele and Gama will resume on the eighth of next month.

The EFF chairperson Collen Sedibe says, “That’s an insult to the father of the deceased. How can you do that ?…and subpoena you must know that it is not an easy thing. You must submit to the Magistrate and the Magistrate must approve. The person you are subpoenaing must also agree or accept. But that is an insult and that lawyer is not sensitive.”

Sedibe says they also feel threatened by the conduct. “That is why he is raising things that are not necessary for the court like threats. We are also threatened and we know where to report the threats.”

VIDEO | Hillary Gardee murder accused in Nelspruit Magistrate’s Court for bail application: