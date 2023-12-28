Suspect arrested in Kimberley CBD shooting

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Northern Cape police have successfully apprehended a 47-year-old suspect, following a shooting incident that occurred on Wednesday in Kimberley CBD.

The victim, a 43-year-old woman, lost her life after sustaining gunshot wounds to the head and shoulder.

The arrest unfolded at the suspect’s residence in Beaconsfield, Kimberley, with law enforcement acting on crucial information gathered in the aftermath of the incident.

A firearm was seized during the arrest.

The police provincial spokesperson Cherelle Ehlers says the man will appear in court soon to face a charge of murder.

