A suspect has been arrested in connection with the gang-rape of five women and the assault of male employees at a mortuary at Leporong in Ga-Mathabatha, outside Lebowakgomo in Limpopo, two months ago.

It’s alleged a group of six gun-wielding suspects stormed into two funeral parlours in the area and committed the crime. The suspect was arrested in Mankweng policing area, during an intelligence-driven operation.

The suspect, Justice Mashiane, has already made a brief appearance in the Lebowakgomo Magistrate’s Court in connection with the incident. Mashiana has also appeared in a separate court in connection with the killing of a farmer at Roedtan in the Waterberg District. He was positively linked and charged with an incident, in which five women were allegedly gang-raped at a mortuary at Leporong in Ga-Mathabatha.

Mashiane, along with his five other armed accomplices, allegedly stormed into the undertaker’s building, where they shot and wounded an employee, brutally assaulted other male employees, and gang-raped the women at gunpoint. The suspects also made off with the victims’ cellphones and other belongings. They also fled with an undisclosed amount of cash from the business’s safe.

Limpopo police spokesperson Motlafela Mojapelo says Mashiane has been remanded in custody until this coming Friday.

“A 32 year-old man arrested for the farmer attack at one of the farms under Roedtan policing area in which a farmer was killed was positively linked and charged with crimes related to gang rape of woman, attempted murder and assault that were committed during business robberies at two funeral parlours next to Leporong along the R37 road in September 2022. The other suspects are still outstanding.”

Ga-Mathabatha locals have welcomed the arrest. Residents say they will picket when the suspect appears on Friday at the Lebowakgomo Magistrate’s Court. Community leader Ntwampe Kgasago says the suspect must be denied bail.

“As the community of Ga-Mathabatha, we are pleased that one of the suspects has been arrested for this heinous crime at Wisani funeral parlour. We demand that the suspect should not be granted bail, until he tells the truth about what transpired there. He must also show the police where the rest of his accomplices are hiding.”

Police are still on the hunt for Mashiane’s accomplices.