Police Minister Bheki Cele has promised to bring stability in the West Rand.

Minister of Police leads anti-crime imbizo in the West Rand

He was addressing residents of West village in Krugersdorp at a crime imbizo, following the gang rape of eight women allegedly raped by illegal miners last week.

Cele says South Africa cannot be turned into a prison. He says women and children should feel safe in the country.

“Allow women to sleep peacefully with their kids. Allow children to be children and go play outside. Allow women to own their bodies and do what they want with their bodies not what they are forced to do with their bodies.” he adds.

However some residents were despondent about the Minister’s visit saying there is no point as the situation they are faced with currently has been ongoing for seven years and that the police have not done anything thus far and they live in constant fear.

