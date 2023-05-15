Various schools in Ga-Mathabatha outside Lebowakgomo in Limpopo have been experiencing an upsurge in burglaries in recent months.

The schools have no security officers, making them vulnerable to criminals, especially at night.

Four schools have been broken into and school equipment and food stolen.

SGB members from Mogaputjie High and Moshabi Primary give their views.

“In our school they broke in and stole tin fish, cooking oil, and other food meant for the nutrition program and they also broke a printing machine,” says one of the SGB members.

“They broke into our school and we opened a case at the police station, they said they will come and fully take the statement but ever since then we are still waiting for the police to give us an update,” says another.

Education Spokesperson, Mike Maringa says schools must use their own budgets to beef up their security.

“Security is indeed a challenge, especially in schools that are in Quintile 1, 2, 3. What we are doing is that we are encouraging our schools through the norms and standard allocations that we’re giving them to try and see if they can not purchase security assistance in terms of cameras, where they can get personnel also be great,” says Mariga.