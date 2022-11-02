Residents of Ga-Mathabatha in Limpopo have welcomed the arrest of a suspect in connection with the gang-rape of five women and assault of male employees at a mortuary.

The incident happened in Leporong, Ga-Mathabatha, outside Lebowakgomo two months ago after a group of six armed men stormed the undertaker’s building, where they also shot and wounded one employee.

Limpopo police spokesperson Motlafela Mojapelo says the 32-year-old man was arrested in Roedtan, where he is also suspected of killing a farmer.

Residents say they will picket when the suspect appears in the Lebowakgomo Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

Community leader Ntwampe Kgasago says the suspect must be denied bail.