The Provincial Commissioner of the SAPS in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela says she is concerned about the rate in which some of the young people are found to be in conflict with the law. This follows a terrifying incident where five suspects were arrested on allegations of murdering a Nigerian man (25) as well as gang raping three women, aged between 27-35 years of age. The incident reportedly took place in Bethal on Friday night.

The man has reportedly been identified by his family as June Mwafor.

The investigation by the police revealed that on that fateful night, a group of about five males reportedly had an altercation with the man who then ran towards a local fuel station in Bethal. It is further alleged that the man was pursued by the suspects thereby stabbing him several times before leaving him in a pool of blood.

Police received a complaint from Bethal hospital about a man who had sustained multiple stab wounds but unfortunately succumbed to his injuries. Upon arrival at the hospital the members opened a murder case.

The medical personnel were notified about the incident and upon arrival at the hospital; he was admitted but was later certified dead.

Police learnt through their probing that after the incident, the suspects proceeded to a certain house where they found three women and allegedly gang raped them before fleeing the scene on foot.

collaborative effort

A team of security officers from Bethal, Crime Intelligence and Emzinoni converged with the aim of arresting the suspects. Not long after, the five were cornered and arrested as well as charged for murder with additional three counts of rape on Saturday.

The police are working in collaboration with other stakeholders, including the Probation Officers as well as Social Workers, taking into consideration the fact that some of the suspects are minors.

Crime could be gang related

Police say they cannot rule out the possibility of the five being involved in some kind of gang however this will form part of the investigation by the detectives.

All suspects are expected to appear at the Bethal Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Meanwhile the Provincial Commissioner of the SAPS in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General, Semakaleng Daphney Manamela, has reassured the public that police will continue to work tirelessly in order to dismantle any form of criminal groupings or syndicates that terrorize communities with crime.