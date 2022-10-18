Relatives of the 16 deceased as well as survivors of the Nomzamo tavern shooting have called for the accused to be sentenced to life imprisonment.

The five men appeared briefly in the Orlando Magistrate’s court in Soweto on Tuesday. They face 19 counts of murder, 16 of which are linked to the July shooting.

The two South Africans and three Lesotho nationals cannot be identified at this stage as police investigations continue.

Speaking through their lawyers, accused 1, 2 and 3 claimed that they had been assaulted while in police custody and requested medical attention. And they also want the state to furnish them with the completed charge sheet to prepare for a bail application.

Magistrate Anthony Leroux then postponed the matter to next month.

“I would suggest the 8th of November for the state to at least conclude the charge sheets and decide what it is, that it will provide to the defence and what not. The accused remain in custody,” says Magistrate Leroux.

As the accused with their hands cuffed behind their backs were led out of the courtroom, murmurs of discontent could be heard among the relatives of the deceased and survivors of the tavern shooting, who had packed the courtroom.

Among them was Siziwe Mngonyama. The elderly woman lost her son in the shooting. She criticised the court’s granting of the accused’s request for medical attention and for the case to be postponed once again.

“Right now we are hurting whilst they will be cared for in prison whilst our loved ones are buried in the graves. They never fought, they were killed whilst relaxing and watching football at the tavern and they were killed. Now they say they must see a medical doctor, how is that when our loved ones are buried in the cemetery,” says one relative.

VIDEO | Soweto Tavern shooting case postponed to November 2022

Afrika Sonzaphi bears a long scar on his stomach. He was playing pool with his friends when he was shot in the back by men who had entered the tavern and randomly shot at patrons. He underwent surgery to remove the bullet.

“I wish the court could sentence them to life behind bars so that they do not get out of prison again. I have an operation because of them. This operation was on the 9th of July. It was bad for my elder on that day. All I wish is for them to remain in jail since they have been arrested”

Outside the court building tempers flared as the men were driven away to prison, with some in the crowd calling for a life term and others for the return of the death penalty.

The five men will remain behind bars.

VIDEO | Suspects allegedly linked to Soweto Tavern shooting appear in court