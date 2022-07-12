The death toll in the Soweto tavern mass shooting has now risen to 16. The victim is understood to have passed on in hospital as a result of his injuries.

On Saturday night, a group of men armed with AK 47 assault rifles and nine millimetre pistols stormed the tavern in Orlando, Soweto, and started shooting randomly at patrons.

A total of 23 people were shot. No arrests have yet been made but police are looking for five suspects.

Gauteng MEC for Community Safety, Faith Mazibuko says: “Unfortunately we have also heard that the 16th person has succumbed to his injuries, a young man. You will recall on Sunday we did visit those that were still in the hospital together with the Premier and the MEC for Health and in the trauma unit. We found two and one was in the orthopaedic unit and others were already in the wards, meaning they were already admitted in the wards so we cannot be sure which one actually passed on.”

Police minister Bheki Cele and Joburg mayor address the media in Soweto 11 JULY 2022:

On Monday Gauteng Premier David Makhura called on the police to hunt down the suspects involved in the tavern shooting in Orlando East, Soweto.

It has also emerged that two more people have been shot and killed in a separate incident at a tavern in Katlehong, Ekurhuleni.

Makhura has condemned the incident.

“We have said to the police in our province that they must hunt down the perpetrators of this heinous crime. For every criminal activity committed in Gauteng, the police have been doing the best they can to hunt them down. And I must say that we have been strengthening the police teams that have been dealing with all sorts of crime. We must continue to do so, “said Makhura.

Soweto Tavern Shooting | Police hunt for five attackers: