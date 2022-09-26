The case of two accused men in the shooting at the Nomzamo tavern in Soweto has been postponed to the 18th of October in the Orlando Regional Court. The two suspects made their first court appearance this morning.

One of the accused was arrested in Johannesburg on Thursday, while the second one was arrested in the Northern Cape on Friday. The shooting left sixteen people dead and scores others wounded.

It happened when a group of unknown heavily armed suspects fired shots at tavern patrons in July. Over 100 spent AK-47 cartridges were found at the scene of the tavern shooting in Orlando Soweto.

The accused will face charges including murder and attempted murder. Meanwhile, the families of the victims as well as residents had gathered outside the court where they demanded that the accused be denied bail.

