The case against five men accused of the murder of 16 patrons at Nomzamo Tavern in Soweto in July has been postponed to the 8th of November.

Lawyers for the five accused want the state to furnish them with the completed charge sheet. The men made a brief appearance at the Orlando Magistrate’s Court in Soweto.

The two South Africans and three Lesotho nationals, who cannot be identified at this stage as the police investigations continue, face 19 counts of murder, 16 of which are linked to the mass shooting at Nomzamo Tavern.

Lawyers for accused 1, 2 and 3 claim that their clients have been assaulted while in police custody. Magistrate Anthony Le Roux agreed to a request that they be attended to by a medical doctor.

As the handcuffed men were being led out of the court building, the angry community who lost loved ones in the mass shooting shouted that they be denied bail and for the death penalty to be brought back.

The accused remain in custody until their next court appearance.