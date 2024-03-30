Reading Time: 2 minutes

Football lovers in the Eastern Cape are in for a treat as the Super Bowl Football Tournament returns to Makhanda in the Eastern Cape.

The annual Easter tournament kicked off on Thursday. The tournament is instrumental in developing grassroot football and unearthing new talent but poor infrastructure remains a challenge for the tournament.

Sixteen teams across the province are participating in the tournament at JD Dlepu stadium. They are all vying to be crowned champions. But the poor standard of the field, including the lack of changing rooms and ablution facilities is a concern for the tournament organisers.

“We urge government, we urge the municipality to assist us because one day one won’t be around. We need someone to take over. They should own the tournament so that they give these kind of boys some chance to play. Not only with the funding or anything but to better the facilities. The facilities can be a challenge. We have teams that come from outside who have better facilities,” says Luyanda Papu the tournament organiser.

The focus of the tournament is not just entertainment but also to address social ills local coach, Thembelani Mzalazala, explains:

“We are using football as a tool to help them and make sure they understand things that are a danger in society. It gives us hope to work with these young kids from these tournaments there is a lot they get inspired and gives up they will play professionally.”

Football Player Kamvelihle Masentse says the tournament means a lot to the players.

“This tournament means a lot for us from Rhodes university to showcase our talent also to advertise ourselves to scouts as amateur footballers.”

The tournament will end on Monday, where champions will walk away with R50 000 prize money.