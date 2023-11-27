Sundowns, United face off in Tshwane derby

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Mamelodi Sundowns and SuperSport United will meet on Wednesday in the Tshwane derby with maximum points to take the winner to the top of the DSTV premiership standings.

The two teams will meet at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Atteridgeville after they both played CAF continental club matches on Sunday.

United coach, Gavin Hunt says Downs are just at another level but they will prepare as best as they can for the encounter. His counterpart at Downs, Rhulani Mokoena says their goal is to win the match with victory on Wednesday to set a new record of nine consecutive league wins.

Mamelodi Sundowns have had a tight schedule which saw them reach the MTN8 final and lift the Inaugural African Football League. Despite that busy schedule, Downs were still at the top of the standings ahead of last weekend despite playing four matches less than most DSTV premiership teams.

The team will play its first league encounter in over a month when it locks horns with SuperSport United on Wednesday. The fact that teams couldn’t overtake them at the top for weeks just shows the teams’ dominance in the domestic football scene.

“They have signed well, they have signed the best so it’s very difficult for the rest of the teams. They have moved on another level as a club and fair play to them maybe financially nobody can compete with them,” says Gavin Hunt, SuperSport coach.

While Downs were playing their CAF Champions League match at home, United had travelled to Cairo for their CAF Confederation Cup match. But United will want three points come Wednesday.

“Obviously we just arrived now and they played at home but will prepare as best as we can,” Hunt adds.

Downs will have a chance to write another piece of history by winning a ninth consecutive league match.

The match will kick off at half past seven on Wednesday evening.