Sundowns crowned first African Football League champions

Mamelodi Sundowns are the Inaugural African football League champions.

Sundowns beat Morroco’s Wydad Casablanca 2-NIL in the second leg of the final of the competition this afternoon at the Loftus Versfeld stadim for a 3-2 aggregate victory.

Meanwhile, FIFA president Gianni Infantino says he’s delighted to be on the African continent to witness football history.

Infantino was the guest of honour in the inaugural African Football League final between Mamelodi Sundowns and Wydad Casablanca at Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria.

The president of FIFA and his CAF counterpart Patrice Motsepe earlier paid a courtesy visit to President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Presidential Guest House in Pretoria ahead of the final.

🎥 President @CyrilRamaphosa receives courtesy call from FIFA President Giovanni Infantino at Mahlamba Ndlopfu official residence in Tshwane. The President was joined by @SportArtsCultur Minister @zizikodwa and President Infantino was joined by CAF President Patrice Motsepe. pic.twitter.com/ltGfhz0F3Z — Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) November 12, 2023

Infantino says his main mission is to help grow and develop football on the African continent.

“To create create more chances, more opportunities for clubs in Africa to compete at the top level, to have more competitive, passionate games to be able to generate as well more revenues, more attention that’s exactly what the African Football league does, has done, and will do even more.”

Motsepe hopes that the Springboks recent World Cup victory will inspire Bafana Bafana to do well in international football in the near future.

“But remember world wide the number sport in the world is football. The most popular sport in South Africa by far is football and that’s why there’s a huge focus on the development and growth of football. The Springboks have uplifted the spirit and the unity in this country which is beautiful and we are confident that football is gonna do the same.”