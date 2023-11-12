Ramaphosa recieves courtesy call from FIFA, CAF presidents

Reading Time: < 1 minutes

President Cyril Ramaphosa receives courtesy call from FIFA president Giovanni Vincenzo Infantino and CAF president Patrice Motsepe at Mahlamba Ndlopfu official residence in Tshwane.​

The President was joined by @SportArtsCultur Minister @zizikodwa and President Infantino was joined by CAF President Patrice Motsepe.

Infantino is in South Africa to attend the second leg final of the Africa Football League. Infantino also attended the Soweto derby on Saturday between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates. Pirates beat bitter rivals Kaizer Chiefs in the DSTV Premiership to move up to seventh in the standings. It was Bucs’ first league win over Amakhosi after five consecutive defeats.

The Fifa President is meeting President Ramaphosa to review the progress of strengthening football on the continent following their encounter in 2021 when Ramaphosa was the outgoing AU Chairperson.

SAFA is also hoping to host the Women’s 2027 Fifa World Cup which is likely to be on the agenda when the both presidents meet.