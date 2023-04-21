Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena says they are privileged to play their away CAF Champions League first leg quarterfinal match at an iconic venue in Algeria.

The Brazilians will face the Algerian side CR Belouizdad at the Nelson Mandela Stadium in Baraki.

Sundowns hopes that playing at the stadium named after the celebrated statesman will propel them to get a result away from home.

“It’s an incredible honour, it’s a privilege to be able to put our best foot on a stadium that is named after one of the greatest South African human beings and even though his humility would never have allowed us to say that but because of his contributions to what we are who we are as South Africa, we owe a lot to him. There will come for us an opportunity to demonstrate our appreciation and maybe the emotional connotation that is attached to playing at a stadium named after him but like we always say let play the match and not the occasion and part of the occasion is the name of the stadium but the biggest focus is to play the match and do the best we can to pull off a victory,” says Mokwena.