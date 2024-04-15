Mbeki says Sudan is on a verge of human made famine

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Former President Thabo Mbeki says Sudan is on the precipice of a human made and avoidable famine. More than 8 million people have been displaced and critical infrastructure has been destroyed in Khartoum.

Mbeki’s assessment of the dire situation in the North East African nation comes as today marks a year since an armed conflict erupted in Sudan between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces.

The former President also says more than half of Sudan’s population needs assistance, yet a mere 6% of the UN funding appeal of 2.7 billion US dollars has been met.

He says to avert a catastrophe in Sudan, the international community must avail resources for life saving humanitarian aid. Mbeki says the Sudanese parties in conflict must facilitate humanitarian access and abide by their obligations.

The former President says attacks against civilians including ethnic targeting in Darfur, acts of sexual and other gender-based violence, looting and occupation of civilian houses, have continued in breach of international humanitarian law.

Meanwhile, an international humanitarian conference for Sudan and its neighbours has been held in Paris organised by France, Germany and the European Union.