Bus company Putco has given its workers who are on an unprotected strike until the close of business on Wednesday to explain why they should not be fired.

About 1 000 Putco workers have been served with letters of dismissal after they went on an unprotected strike last week.

The strike has left more than 22 000 commuters stranded in Johannesburg and Pretoria.

The workers are demanding a 6% salary increase and bonuses from 2020.

Putco spokesperson Lindokuhle Xulu says, “There is still time for them to make written submissions up to tomorrow [Thursday], where they will say [explain] why they should not be dismissed. Putco will then decide on termination notices. At this stage, that is where the process is. It’s been an unfortunate one, especially seeing a lot of people losing their jobs for embarking on an illegal strike.”

