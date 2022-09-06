Close to 1000 Putco workers and bus drivers have been served with dismissal notices after the workers embarked on an unprotected strike.

Putco services have been brought to a halt in Gauteng by the labour action over unpaid bonuses and higher wages. The industrial action has left 22 000 commuters stranded.

Putco Spokesperson Lindokuhle Xulu says, “Since the workers embarked on an illegal strike Putco has issued notices last week…as you can see now we have issued notices of dismissal each employee will be given a representation of why they shouldn’t be dismissed.”

Putco Bus drivers are protesting outside the company depot in Dobsonville, Soweto. They’re demanding a 6% wage increase, and bonuses from 2020.

Xulu says the bus company has taken disciplinary action against the employees for embarking on an illegal strike. “Putco on Thursday had issued notices to alert them that this is an unprotected strike as far as unions are concerned, but more than anything it is illegal.”

VIDEO | Putco workers bring services to a halt in Gauteng, demand 6% salary increase: