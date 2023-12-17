Striking Littlefalls and Wildgeheuwel residents asked to remain calm

Reading Time: < 1 minute

City Power has appealed to residents of Littlefalls and Wildgeheuwel west of Johannesburg to remain calm as technicians attend to the power outage in the area. Residents have been without electricity for several days.

They’ve blockaded Hendrick Potgieter in protest.

City Power says the power cut was initially due to cable theft. However when technicians went on site, they discovered multiple faults along the network.

City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena has apologised to residents.

“We appeal to the community for calm and cooperation as we attend to the outage. We’d like to caution against protests as they may delay the movement of our teams in and out of the area. Our management is engaging the community leaders and councillors on the progress of the repairs. We will continue to use all available platforms to give updates to the customers.”