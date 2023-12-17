Stokvel club in Limpopo robbed

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A stokvel club has been robbed of its year-long savings at gunpoint at Bokgaka village outside Tzaneen in Limpopo. Police spokesperson Hlulani Mashaba says unknown robbers arrived at a woman’s house at night, demanded bank cards and pins in which the money was saved and fled.

Mashaba says no arrests have been made, “According to reports the complainant was sleeping at her house when unknown suspects came into her house and demanded bank cards and pins at a gunpoint. She complied and they robbed her off an undisclosed amount of money belonging to the stokvel club. She reported the incident to the police a case of house robbery was opened and a manhunt was immediately activated.”

Meanwhile, a motorist has been robbed of an undisclosed amount of money by armed robbers on the N1 near Musina in Limpopo. Mashaba says the victim was travelling with some passengers when his vehicle was blocked by the robbers travelling in two sedans. Mashaba says no one was hurt during the incident.

“The complainant alleges that he was driving together with other five passengers when their vehicle was blocked by a group of suspects driving a VW Golf GTI and VW Polo both silver in colour. The suspects pointed them with firearms, robbed them off their cell phones, an undisclosed amount of money and drove off. The victim notified the police and a case of armed robbery was opened to trace and arrest the suspects.”